CADILLAC — Stephanie Michelle Tipton, age 51, of Cadillac passed away at Munson Healthcare Hospital of Cadillac on January 5, 2020.
She was born on Feb. 13, 1968 in Saginaw, Michigan, to Wolfgang “Bill‘ David. Stephanie married Timothy Tipton on June 15, 1991 in Fenton, Michigan.
Stephanie loved animals, painting, the sun and water, boating, being at the beach; and just enjoying nature itself. She loved her family very dearly. She spent 10 years working for the ISD as a para pro and worked hard on obtaining five associate’s degrees and was working on her master’s degree.
Stephanie is survived by her husband, Timothy C. Tipton; children, Kayla (Roger) Fisher of Falmouth, Hailey (Keaton) Lezman of Dayton, Ohio, Zachary Tipton of Cadillac; two great-grandchildren, Case and Lanie Fisher of Falmouth; father, Wolfgang “Bill‘ David of Florida; mother and father-in-law, Bob (Trish) Fuller of Manton; sister, Sandra Papst of Arizona; in-laws, Rebecca (Sonny) Meyers of Harrietta, Julie (Eric) Vicker of Alto, Texas; and many more aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Stephanie was preceded in death by a sister, Melanie Gawlak.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
