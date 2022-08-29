Mr. Stephen A. Kelley age 80, of Rockford, passed away on August 22, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Berniece Kelley; and brother, Gary Kelley. Stephen is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marlene; children, Kristine (Mike) Minor and Jason (Sue) Kelley; grandchildren, Tyler and Matthew Minor, Conner, Taran and Aden Kelley; brother-in-law, Richard (Jan) Buesing; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Stephen earned the rank of Eagle Scout, was a 1964 graduate of Iowa State University, and enjoyed a 34 year career with the US Forest Service. The Memorial Service will be held at noon on Friday, September 2, 2022 at St Matthew Lutheran Church, 5125 Cascade Rd SE 49546. His family will receive visitors at the church on Thursday, Sept 1 from 6-8 PM. Contributions in his memory may be made to the National Museum of US Forest Service History. Please visit www.heritagelifestory.com to read Stephen's life story, submit a favorite memory, photo, or to sign the guestbook.
