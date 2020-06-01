MANTON — Stephen Charles Scott of Manton passed away suddenly Friday evening, May 29, 2020 at his home. He was 71. Steve was born on February 4, 1949 in Cadillac to Orville and Marion (Crouse) Scott and they preceded him in death.
Steve had lived all of his life in the Manton area and graduated from Manton High School in 1968. Soon after graduating, he joined the United States Army and served for two years. Steve was the owner/operator of Steve’s Lawn Ornaments for 40 years and also owned and operated Steve’s Produce & Grocery, later becoming Greenwood Country Store. He had also been employed at Avon Automotive for over 30 years before his retirement.
Steve was a member of the Greenwood-Colfax Township Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and going to garage sales.
He married the former Sandra L. “Sandy‘ Byers on May 28, 1983 at the Greenwood Church and she survives him along with their children: Rebecca “Becky‘ Scott of Manton and Stephen “Andy‘ (Nicole) Scott of Cedar; a granddaughter, Amybell Scott of Manton; two sisters: Ann (Wayne) Bigelow and Patricia Ruginis all of Manton; a nephew, David Bigelow and two nieces: Lauri Morgan and Kristy Morgan and many dear friends in the community. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Charles Scott and a daughter, Kimberly Marie Scott.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery with Pastor Charles Mosse officiating and full military rites under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. Friends may meet the family in small groups for brief visits Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. In accordance with Gov. Whitmer’s newest executive order, face coverings are now required in all public enclosed spaces, visitors will be required to have a mask. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
