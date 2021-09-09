Stephen Douglas Johnson of Cadillac passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 78.
Steve was born March 21, 1943, in Cadillac to Walter and Constance (Trowbridge) Johnson and they preceded him in death.
He graduated from Cadillac High School in 1962. Shortly after that, he began a career in banking at Cadillac State Bank, retiring 31 years later. After leaving the bank, he worked at Fiamm for 10 years.
In his younger years, Steve enjoyed bowling, baseball and hunting. Once retired, Steve volunteered with Meals on Wheels as a delivery driver and also as a crossing guard at Chestnut Street for the elementary students. He enjoyed talking with people.
On December 11, 1971, in Cadillac he married Joan C. Miller Altman and she survives him along with children: Rick Johnson of Boon, Carrie Johnson of Florida, Scott Altman of Cadillac, Jackie (José) Arévalo of Virginia, Marty (Shannon) Altman of Cadillac and Beth (Kevin) Dore of Presque Isle; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings: Denny Johnson of Florida and Cathy Herrick of Manistee; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Independent Bible Church (1710 Wright Street) in Cadillac from noon to 2 p.m. His final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
