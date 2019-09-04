MCBAIN — Stephen George Hill of McBain was welcomed to his heavenly home on Monday, September 2, 2019 and is now pain-free and restored to good health. His pal, Mable, was eagerly waiting for him at the Rainbow Bridge, and no doubt his beloved Grandmother “Mammie‘ Tracey was waiting for him at the pearly gates right next to Jesus, with their arms stretched out wide. Steve was 62.
Steve was born on September 15, 1956 in Flint, Michigan, to Lloyd and Norma (Tracey) Hill. He moved to the McBain area in his early teens and graduated from McBain Rural Agricultural School in 1974, and Building Trades classes at CTC in Cadillac. He was a life-long learner, and had a wealth of knowledge and experience. He worked in various professions including farming, building trades, electrician, mechanic, EMT, and Deputy at the Missaukee County Sheriff Department. He also logged thousands of miles over the road as a truck driver, and had so many interesting stories to tell about his adventures on the road, which sometimes included his son, Bill.
Steve married MaryBeth (Bazuin) Hill on July 26, 1997, and she survives him. They have two children, Bill (Katy) Hill of McBain and Keli (Nick) Causey of Mt. Zion, Illinois; grandchildren, Regan Hill, Lauren Hill and Wade Causey. They all survive him, along with his parents, Lloyd and Norma Hill of Falmouth; siblings, Mike (Cheryl) Hill and Linda Tyler of Falmouth; in-laws, Doug (Michael) Schiazza of North Adams, Massachusetts, Dan Bazuin of Marion, Kathy (Bill) Warren of Hessel, Peggy Bazuin of Luther; and mother-in-law, Ruth Bazuin of McBain. He is also survived by a special “adopted son,‘ Jim Westdorp; many nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Jerry Tyler, and father-in-law, Harold Bazuin.
Steve had a big impact on so many people, and packed so much love, fun and adventure into his 62 years. Anyone that was fortunate enough to meet Steve would quickly see what a friendly and outgoing person he was, and what a sense of humor! “He never met a stranger‘ was how his mother put it. Generous to a fault, Steve often said his day wasn’t complete until he had helped someone in some way. Many foster kids were also blessed to have been placed under Steve’s care over the years. He was a proud rider of his Harley Davidson and loved riding with his buddies, though he wasn’t physically able to ride it in several years. Steve had a beautiful singing voice but was shy about sharing it, not wanting to draw attention to himself.
Steve enjoyed many years of setting up a booth at flea markets, and the hunt for antiques. He beautifully restored many items over the years, side by side with his mother. Steve was also a fantastic cook. Family and friends far and wide had the pleasure of enjoying his delicious meals over the years, prepared from scratch and with lots of love. Many summers were spent camping in the UP with the family, and he always had to set up his outdoor kitchen so he could cook for everyone. He spent many years volunteering at McBain Rural Agricultural School, from running the kitchen during the PTO’s annual craft show, or popping popcorn for 500 elementary kids!
Not wanting a formal funeral service, an informal “Gathering of Family and Friends‘ will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Cremation has taken place. Burial will be at a later date at the Moddersville East Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the caring staff of Hospice of Michigan and everyone at Burkholder Family Funeral Home during this tremendous loss, and the many dear friends and family members that continued to visit while Steve was home-bound.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Missaukee County Humane Society or Hospice of Michigan. Thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
