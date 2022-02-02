Stephen John Connor of Swartz Creek passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022, due to a fatal auto accident in Clare County, Michigan. He was 68.
Steve was born November 23, 1953 in Flint, Michigan to Thomas Arthur and Alexandra (Kraszewski) Connor.
He graduated from Michigan State University and began a lengthy career with General Motors.
He was an avid reader as well as a golf enthusiast.
Steve is survived by his siblings: Joan Connor, Kathy Connor both of Traverse City, Tom Connor of Anchorage, Alaska, Phil (Karen) Connor of Cadillac and John (Jane) Connor of Davisburg, Michigan; as well as many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Susan Connor.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. His final resting place will be Veteran Memorial Gardens in Traverse City, Michigan.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
