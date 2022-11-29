Stephen Jon Gilde, age 81, of McBain passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022 at Munson Healthcare, Grayling, Michigan.

Steve was born April 17, 1941 in Reeder Township to Gordon and Inez "Marie" Gilde.

Steve married Bonnie Marie Hose on March 18, 1961.

Steve worked most of his life in road construction Operating Engineers Local 324 and shared a partnership in dairy farming with his brother Randy for 15 years. Steve committed his life to God, family, work and home.

After retirement in 2005, Steve and Bonnie spent most of their summers packing up the fifth wheel, boat and poles and headed to Au Gres to fish the big lake for Walleye. Steve named their boat after the love of his life, "Bonne Marie" whom he lost on April 28, 2020.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Phyllis Boonstra, his brother in law, Dale Boonstra and his youngest sister, Kimberly Baird.

Steve is survived by his children: Michelle (Al Lehr) Hilliard of Cadillac, Kelly (Dale) Eising of Lake City, Steven Gilde of Cadillac and Heidi (Charles) Kern of York, PA, his sisters: Carol (Leon) Bennett, Betty (Dale) Cotter, and brother, Randy (Mary) Gilde, his grandchildren: James Mosier, Gordon Mosier, Jordan Hilliard, Evan Lehr, Cole Gilde and Lily Grace Barnes. Steve is survived by nine great grandchildren.

Steve was loved, respected and will be greatly missed.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 12:00 noon, at the Four Seasons Event Barn, 80 N. Eight Mile Road, Lake City, MI 49651.

The Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City is serving the family. Words of comfort may be shared at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.

