MARION — Stephen Paul Coon, age 62, of Marion, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Autumnwood of McBain.
Stephen was born on November 28, 1957 in Cadillac, Michigan to George and Ann (Michell) Coon. He attended Marion Public Schools. He spent his career working for Northern Opportunity Center in Cadillac for 26 years. Stephen was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church, where he proudly served as an usher. He loved going to all of the Marion Sporting Events supporting his community teams. Stephen always had a passion for sports and especially liked to go bowling. His family will remember him as being a friend to everyone.
Stephen is survived by mother, Ann Coon of Marion; siblings, Anndrea (Howard) McCrimmon of Marion, Kathleen Jenema of Marion, Kevin Coon of Cadillac, Leisa (Michael) Ritzer of Evart, Marcella (Kevin) Bennett of Marion, Michelle (Michael) Thompson of Cadillac, and John (Cindy) Coon of Midland; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, George E. Coon; a brother, George J. Coon; and a brother-in-law, Jack Jenema.
Private family services will be conducted and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Interment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Marion.
The family of Stephen would like to extend a very special thank you for the dedication and kindness the staff at Autumnwood has shown him.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Marion High School Sports Booster.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.