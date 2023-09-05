Stephen "Steve" Paul Haines of Rotonda West, Florida formerly of Cadillac passed away Sunday, August 27, 2023 at his home. He was 78.
Steve was born on March 23, 1945 in Wayne, Michigan to Devere & Mildred (Beals) Haines and they preceded him in death. He graduated from St. Ann's School in 1959 and from Cadillac Senior High School in 1963.
After graduating from high school Steve went to work for Cadillac Rubber & Plastics starting in the factory on midnights and worked his way up to the sales department and later became the IT Manager. When Steve retired in 2007 he had the longest tenure of all the retirees of 44 years.
After retiring He joined Dave Taberski's Wednesday Amateur Tour golf group and made many friends over the years.
While living in Cadillac Steve was actively involved in St. Ann Catholic Church starting as an altar boy, usher, Eucharistic minister, fun nights for the school, sold tootsie rolls and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
If Steve wasn't coaching Jamie's baseball team he could be found at every sporting event his kids played as their number one cheerleader. Steve was an avid golfer and Tampa Bay Lightning fan.
Steve and Willee moved to Mount Pleasant, Michigan in 2013 and lived there for 6 years before moving to Rotonda West, Florida in 2019.
On May 6, 1967 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac he became the devoted husband to his wife of 56 years, Janyth "Willee" (Kingsbury) Haines. He was a wonderful father to their children: James J. Haines and Erin-Kate Vettori. He was the proud "Papa/Pops" to his grandchildren: Mitchell Haines, Collin Vettori and Mara Vettori. Steve is also survived by his brothers: Michael (Cindy) Haines, Ken (Ginette) Haines and Tom Haines; sisters: Linda (Les) Moyer, Beverly (Bill) Knudsen and Bonnie (Joe) Bessert. Plus many nephews, nieces, and great nephews and nieces.
Steve will be remembered as solid, peacefully strong and always kind.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM Friday, September 8, 2023 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac with Reverend Fr. Michael Janowski as celebrant. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM Thursday at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac. Steve's final resting place will be Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac.
For a more lasting memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the American Heart Association. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.