Stephen ‘Steve’ Hirdning

CADILLAC — Stephen "Steve" Hirdning passed away at age 62 on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Munson Healthcare Traverse City Hospital.

Steve was born in Cadillac to parents Wallace and Jacquelyne Hirdning. Steve’s father was in the U.S. Air Force which offered Steve many travel adventures living in many States, the Philippines  and England. After his father retired from the military, Steve and his family returned to Cadillac in 1973. Steve graduated from Cadillac High School in 1975.

Upon graduation Steve ventured out to Las Vegas to live with his oldest sister to pursue his music career. While in Las Vegas he worked for the Aladdin Hotel and Casino in the Entertainment Office assisting with the concert productions. He also worked at Vegas Paints in the design department. In his free time he enjoyed spending time in the warmth of the hot desert sun at Lake Mead and visiting the historic Valley of Fire Park. In 1980 Steve moved to Los Angeles to further pursue his music career where he worked for RCA Records for several years. While perfecting his music compositions, Steve began creating abstract paintings and was commissioned by many people who had an appreciation for his artistic talent. While living in the Los Angeles area he also loved hiking the Santa Monica and Hollywood mountains and visiting historic estates of former celebrities of the 1930’s, 40’s and 50’s era. In 1995 Steve moved to Utah and in 1996 he moved to Little Rock Arkansas. In 1998 Steve returned to Cadillac to be closer to family and friends where he continued to be commissioned for his artwork.

Steve continued to write music, short stories and poems until he passed away. Steve was also an avid reader and well versed in so many subjects and history as witnessed by anyone who watched Jeopardy with him. Steve was never married and does not have children.

He is survived by his loving parents, Wallace and Jacquelyne Hirdning; and siblings, Vickie Hirdning Gibo, Larry Hirdning and Brenda Hirdning Thompson; and many loving nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Steve's life will be held with family; the date is pending.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.