CADILLAC — Stephen "Steve" Hirdning passed away at age 62 on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Munson Healthcare Traverse City Hospital.
Steve was born in Cadillac to parents Wallace and Jacquelyne Hirdning. Steve’s father was in the U.S. Air Force which offered Steve many travel adventures living in many States, the Philippines and England. After his father retired from the military, Steve and his family returned to Cadillac in 1973. Steve graduated from Cadillac High School in 1975.
Upon graduation Steve ventured out to Las Vegas to live with his oldest sister to pursue his music career. While in Las Vegas he worked for the Aladdin Hotel and Casino in the Entertainment Office assisting with the concert productions. He also worked at Vegas Paints in the design department. In his free time he enjoyed spending time in the warmth of the hot desert sun at Lake Mead and visiting the historic Valley of Fire Park. In 1980 Steve moved to Los Angeles to further pursue his music career where he worked for RCA Records for several years. While perfecting his music compositions, Steve began creating abstract paintings and was commissioned by many people who had an appreciation for his artistic talent. While living in the Los Angeles area he also loved hiking the Santa Monica and Hollywood mountains and visiting historic estates of former celebrities of the 1930’s, 40’s and 50’s era. In 1995 Steve moved to Utah and in 1996 he moved to Little Rock Arkansas. In 1998 Steve returned to Cadillac to be closer to family and friends where he continued to be commissioned for his artwork.
Steve continued to write music, short stories and poems until he passed away. Steve was also an avid reader and well versed in so many subjects and history as witnessed by anyone who watched Jeopardy with him. Steve was never married and does not have children.
He is survived by his loving parents, Wallace and Jacquelyne Hirdning; and siblings, Vickie Hirdning Gibo, Larry Hirdning and Brenda Hirdning Thompson; and many loving nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Steve's life will be held with family; the date is pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.