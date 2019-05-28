Stephen W. McKay Sr.

EVART — Stephen W. McKay Sr. of Evart Township passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Friday, May 17, 2019. He was 56.

Steve was born April 14, 1963 in Niles, Michigan, to James A. and Bonnie L (Booher) McKay. He was raised in the Evart area and attended Evart Public Schools. Steve had lived and worked in Illinois for a few years, then moved back to the Evart area where he farmed and did mechanic work. He was known to be able to fix about anything. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, helping people out, and loved spending time with his family and his friends.

Steve is survived by his mother, Bonnie Lee McKay of Evart; his three children, Stephen William (Alecia Roberts) McKay Jr. of Rodney, Dustin James McKay of Georgia, Stephanie (Dexter Wehunt) McKay of Georgia; eight grandchildren; four siblings, Brenda McKay of Barryton, Jim McKay of Reed City, Susan (Jeff) Lyon of Sears, Michael McKay of Baldwin; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Allen McKay.

A Celebration of Life honoring Stephen William McKay Sr. will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the South Evart Free Methodist Church with Pastor Dan Goddard officiating. There will be a visitation beginning at 1 p.m. until time of services.

