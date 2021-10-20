Steve Eugene Yager, age 68, of McBain passed away at his home on October 7, 2021. He was born on January 29, 1953 in Cadillac to Ellen Louise Yager.

He is survived by his significant other; Jackie Turnblom of McBain, children; Tracy (Tim) Groesser of McBain, Steven Yager of West Palm Beach, FL, Mary (Bill) Fisk of Crystal, and Tike (Angie) Turnblom of Cadillac, grandchildren; Nadia, Natalie, and Logan of McBain, Billy of Crystal, Kirstie and Ricky of Cadillac, great-grandchildren; Zaylee, Jace, and Ember, siblings; Tammy (Lynn) Pratt of Flushing, Teresa (David) of Lake, and David Emery of Cadillac.

Per Steve's wishes cremation has taken place and a private family memorial will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain, thoughts and prayers may be expressed to the family at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

