Steven Arends

Steven Carl Arends died peacefully and unexpectedly in his sleep on May 29, 2022, following a joyful evening of skipping stones on the coast of Maine with grandchildren. He was 68 years old.
Steve was born in a birth center in Sparta, Michigan, to Pauline May and Jerome Arends, and was the sixth of seven children: William (Nancy), Mae (Howard Woodard), Michael (Carol), Donald (Pam), Jane (Tim Pearcy), and Daniel (Lynne). He was raised with his hands in the dirt on a farm homestead in Ravenna. His family was, and is, deeply committed to caring for one another.
At the age of 16, by chance or fate, he encountered a new student in the school office one day and offered to show her around. That new student, Kathrine Nichols, quickly became the love of his life. Four years later they married. Steve loved Kathy with his entire soul. Caring for and loving her was his biggest joy. On May 25 they celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary, just four days before Steve died.
They spent their early married life at Ferris State University where Steve earned a degree in accounting. After graduation, he took a job at the accounting firm Baird, Cotter and Bishop, PC, in Cadillac where he was a partner for 38 years. While his work was accounting, his craft was relationship. He was at his happiest when he could pull rubber boots on over his suit and visit a cattle farmer to offer tax counsel or when he was able to sit at the kitchen table of a widowed client to offer his signature mix of straight talk and compassion.
Steve and Kathrine welcomed and raised five daughters: Holly (Maine), Amber (Missouri), Hailey (Washington DC), Lindsay (Chicago), and Shannon (East Lansing). He told Kathy early in their relationship that he wanted six daughters. As a man of numbers, he no doubt knew that having five daughters defied the laws of probability. And being a modest man, he knew better than to push his luck.
Steve was a fully engaged and tender father. He was as comfortable brushing long hair as he was playing baseball, though he had far more skill in the latter task. He would take his girls into the garage one-by-one for regular tutorials on checking automotive fluid levels and tire pressure but would also abandon his practical impulses to put on records and initiate an impromptu dance party.
Over time, Steve and Kathy enthusiastically welcomed five sons-in-law: Holly's husband Matthew Murphy; Amber's, Kevin Kennedy; Hailey's, Nicholas Hackworth; Lindsay's, Michael Zemanski; and Shannon's, Joseph McMahon. Thirteen grandchildren followed, and range in age from 12 to 2 years old; they are Linus, Odin, Louise, Chandi, Zoe, Emerson, Wynn, Bennett, Adair, Bo, Neve, Jack, and Ellison.
While Steve and Kathy raised a very close family, they also encouraged adventure and exploration. Their five daughters settled in five different states, but Steve and Kathy never lamented not having all of them nearby. They simply took to the road, traveling sometimes from one state to the next, to spend as much time as possible with their children and grandchildren. Their visits were much anticipated. "Papa," as the grandchildren called him, loved gardening, dancing, playing baseball, skipping stones, fishing, tea parties, and immersing himself deeply in play with his grandchildren. They all remember him as a silly and loving man who delighted in being a grandfather.
Steve was an unusually generous person who ended nearly every conversation, whether with friend or stranger, with an offer of help or support. He was concerned with the wellbeing of everyone he met. He was a wanderer, a wonderer, and a man of quiet and uncommon integrity.
Steve was also a builder of community and a lover of children and education. Those wishing to honor him with a donation are asked to consider contributions to the Williamston Area Senior Center (www.williamstonseniorcenter.org), where he served as treasurer of the board and was a very active volunteer; or The Bay School (www.bayschool.org), where three of his grandchildren are students, and he has attended many joyful grandparents' days and school events.
A celebration of Steve's life will be held on July 10, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Michigan State University Horticulture Gardens North Garden, 578 Wilson Road, East Lansing. All are welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.