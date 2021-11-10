Steven Carl Anderson of Cadillac passed away Monday, November 8, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 78.
Steve was born September 27, 1943 in Cadillac, Michigan to Clarence and Marian G. (Benson) Anderson. He graduated from Cadillac High School in 1961 and attended Grand Rapids Junior College. After college Steve worked various jobs in the area before beginning his career at MichCon. Steve retired from MichCon after 25 years. During retirement he worked for TJ's Trucking.
Steve loved crossword puzzles; he was never short on books to choose from. He was a life member of the Cadillac Elks Lodge #680 and was also a member of the Moose Lodge. Steve spent several winters in Venice, Florida and enjoyed traveling in general. He was a passionate, but disappointed Detroit Lions fan and enjoyed watching and rooting for any team from Michigan.
He is survived by his children: Stephanie (Clifford) Bennett of Ravenna, Michael (Megan) Anderson and Melissa (David) Goodrich all of Cadillac; grandchildren: Matthew (Jennifer) Bennett, Rebecca (Wesley) Dault, Michele Anderson (fiancé, Adam Schmits), David Anderson; great-grandchildren: Madelyn and Charlotte Bennett, Owen and Blake Dault.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents; a sister and brother -in-law, Maria (John) McClinchey.
Per Steve's wishes there will be a private graveside service at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions may be made to cadillacstadiumfund.com to support the upgrades to Veteran's Memorial Stadium. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
