Steven Charles Higley
Memoriams

Steven C. Higley, age 66 of Ashton, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids.

He was born in Big Rapids on May 11, 1956, the son of Lloyd and Geraldine (Gillette) Higley. Steve married Debra Starkey on December 29, 1979. Together they raised two sons, Jason and Steven II. Steve enjoyed his dog Bella, flower gardening, watching westerns on TV, and riding his Indian Motorcycle. He was a loving dad, grandpa, and brother. Steve will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his son Jason (BettieJo) Higley of Ashton; his brothers Mike (Sandy) Higley of Reed City, Tim (Dawn) Higley of Hersey, Lloyd Higley Jr. of Morley; his sisters Diane (Denny) Skinner of Wakefield, Pam (Mike) Sanford of Newaygo, twin sister Karen Lyons of Big Rapids, Kim (Alan) Prisbe of Wakefield, Kris (Ed) Thompson of Morley; his granddaughter Harper; and many nieces & nephews. Steve was preceded in death by his parents; wife Debra Higley; son Steven Higley II; and brother-in-law Dick Lyons.

Funeral services will take place at 3:00 P.M. Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Ashton United Methodist Church, 20862, 11 Mile Road, Reed City, MI 49677.

The family will greet friends at 2:00 P.M. prior to the service.

Steve will be laid to rest with his wife Debra and son Steven at Ashton East Cemetery.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"