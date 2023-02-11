Steven Charles Higley

Steven C. Higley, age 66 of Ashton, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids.
He was born in Big Rapids on May 11, 1956, the son of Lloyd and Geraldine (Gillette) Higley. Steve married Debra Starkey on December 29, 1979. Together they raised two sons, Jason and Steven II. Steve enjoyed his dog Bella, flower gardening, watching westerns on TV, and riding his Indian Motorcycle. He was a loving dad, grandpa, and brother. Steve will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his son Jason (BettieJo) Higley of Ashton; his brothers Mike (Sandy) Higley of Reed City, Tim (Dawn) Higley of Hersey, Lloyd Higley Jr. of Morley; his sisters Diane (Denny) Skinner of Wakefield, Pam (Mike) Sanford of Newaygo, twin sister Karen Lyons of Big Rapids, Kim (Alan) Prisbe of Wakefield, Kris (Ed) Thompson of Morley; his granddaughter Harper; and many nieces & nephews. Steve was preceded in death by his parents; wife Debra Higley; son Steven Higley II; and brother-in-law Dick Lyons.
Funeral services will take place at 3:00 P.M. Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Ashton United Methodist Church, 20862, 11 Mile Road, Reed City, MI 49677.
The family will greet friends at 2:00 P.M. prior to the service.
Steve will be laid to rest with his wife Debra and son Steven at Ashton East Cemetery.
