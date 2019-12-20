TUSTIN — Steven Clark King of Tustin passed away Wednesday morning, December 18, 2019 at the Villa at Traverse Point in Traverse City. He was 68.
Steve was born June 5, 1951 in Pontiac, Michigan, to Clark J. and Florence Beatrice (Dugger) King and they preceded him in death.
After school he began working at General Motors. He worked for several years before taking a leave from GM to serve in the United States Air Force for eight years. Upon his return from the Air Force he continued working for General Motors until retiring after 30 years of dedicated employment in 1999. Once retired he moved north to Tustin to the property that he purchased in 1968.
Steve enjoyed deer hunting and in his younger years also enjoyed fishing. He loved driving his Kubota tractor; He especially loved winter and moving snow. Steve valued his time and telephone calls with his granddaughter. He was also lovingly known as “Dudd‘ by his wife, who he in turn affectionately called “Fudd.‘
On January 6, 1973 he married the former Debra R. Reed, and she survives him along with their granddaughter, Keely King of Receda, California; in-laws: Bruce Reed of Charlotte, Michigan, Barry Elsenheimer of South Carolina and Byran (Cindy) Reed of Florida.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by their son, David King on June 20, 2014; and a sister-in-law, Dee Elsenheimer on June 1, 2013.
Cremation has taken place and graveside services will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 at Sherman Township Cemetery in Osceola County with military rites under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Cancer Association or Munson Hospice Traverse City. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
