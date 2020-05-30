TRAVERSE CITY — Steven Clark King of Tustin, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Villa at Traverse Point in Traverse City. He was 68.
Cremation has taken place and graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at Sherman Township Cemetery in Osceola County with military rites under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Cancer Association or the Munson Hospice Traverse City.
Arrangements were made by the Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac.
