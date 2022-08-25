Steven D. Lloyd Steven D. Lloyd, Traverse City - age 72, of Boon, passed away August 22, 2022.
|Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
|Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts
110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us
Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
|
""
Latest News
- Talking Red Wings: Best-selling author to speak at Horizon Books
- Prep roundup
- Relay for Life ready for eventful weekend
- Manton kicks off new school year bigger potentially than expected
- Seniors struggle with fluctuating prescription drug costs
- CAPS construction continues at high school complex as classes start Monday
- Meet Cherry Grove Fire Department's new four-legged teammate
- Remote controlled aircraft club installs geotextile runway for jet use ahead of annual show
Most Popular
Articles
- Owners of Maggie's Tavern still holding out hope of eventually reopening
- COVID-19 symptoms have changed over time: Fewer coughs now but really bad sore throat
- Speed's Uptown Lofts development 'definitely delayed' due to rising construction costs
- Construction workers say business is steady, but not for long
- Mandatory deer reporting part of upcoming hunting season, failure could result in misdemeanor offense but not this year
- Live music, art festival, fireworks over Lake Cadillac all in store next Saturday for Summer Bash
- Public record — Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court
- Rover finds answer about gift cards to recently closed restaurant, updates gas station answer
- Local schools excited about possibilities additional funding provides as new year about to start
- Public record — Missaukee County 28th Circuit Court
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.