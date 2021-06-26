Steven Donald Eisele of Cadillac passed away Friday morning, June 25, 2021 at his home with his wife Nancy and his mother, Gert by his side. He was 67. Steven was born on January 6, 1954 in Ann Arbor, Michigan to Richard H. & Gertrude J. (Porter) Eisele.
Steven loved to entertain and performed his solo act "Steven D and The Keys" at festivals, car shows and other community events. He was a talented musician and vocalist and was known for his ability to delight both young and old audiences with his interactive theactrics and toys to handout for the younger crowd.
Steven's other passion was his love of the woods. He retired after 25 years as a Forest Technician with the Michigan DNR. He was respected and loved by his DNR family as a hard working, kind and thoughtful Forester.
He led a life of adventure, heading out west on his motorcycle after graduation, where he resided for 15 years fighting forest fires, working in the mountains and playing in rock and roll bands touring as far away as Alaska.
Steven played many roles: as dedicated, loving husband, wonderful son, brother, uncle, Steven D the musician and "POPS" by his grandchildren. He battled cancer courageously for 14 years since his initial diagnosis; returning to work, pursuing his music and spending time with the love of his life, Nancy.
On May 22, 2006 he married Nancy R. Sterrett and she survives him along with his mother, Gert Eisele of Ann Arbor, Michigan; children: James (Karrie) Grant and Kasandra Grant Wangler all of Cadillac; grandchildren: McKaylin, Logan and Benjamin; 2 brothers: Richard Eisele of Ann Arbor and Douglas (Arlene) Eisele of Tecumseh; and 2 nieces, Alison (Steven) Shaw and Emily Eisele (Mike); and his mother-in-law, Roberta Terrell of Cadillac. Steven was preceded in death by his father Richard in 1992.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Monday, June 28, 2021 at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac with Bill Sterrett officiating. Friends may meet the family from 3-5 PM Sunday at the funeral home and from 12 noon until time of services on Monday. Memorial contributions may be made to Munson Hospice. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
