Steven Eric Jankoski, age 63 of Lake City, passed away November 29, 2021 at his home.
Steve was born March 16, 1958 in Muskegon to Frank and Anna Marie (Lackey) Jankoski.
His earlier years were spent in Muskegon before the family moved to the Lake City area where he participated in sports and graduated from Lake City High School in 1977.
Steve started his career in boat building during the Winn days in April of 1984. He had 37 years of service. Steve's first job was in cuddy assembly. He had excellent attendance and performance reviews. He quickly moved himself up the ranks.
Steve had been working as a Quality Inspector for the last twenty years. Steve was close to his "Work Family". He always had a good word to say and was very interested in others well-being.
As an inspector, he would write up the discrepancies, but then try to educate others as to why it had to be done a certain way. Perhaps it was important for safety, how the boat handled or the reputation of quality for the company. If you disagreed with Steve, he wasn't going to change his mind on quality, but he wasn't going to argue either. He would walk away and agree to disagree. Steve would also help anyone who was short-handed on the line. People felt he really cared.
Steve loved the outdoors. He looked forward to deer hunting, showing pictures of his blind and sharing his jerky. He also was an avid fisherman. He would fish in his reconditioned boat or kayak looking to slay the Big One.
His very special friend and companion was his dog "Buddy". Buddy was so happy to see Steve come home and join him on outdoor adventures. Buddy was a celebrity of sorts on Facebook, with Steve posting updates on Buddy's antics.
Steve is survived by his son, Coty (Melinda) Jankoski of Leo, Indiana and two granddaughters, MacKenzie and Coraline.
He is also survived by a sister, Susan Hanna of Ferndale, brothers, Frank Jankoski III of Nashville, TN and Marty Jankoski of Lake City.
Steven was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with burial in the Lake City Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Missaukee County Humane Society.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Words of comfort and memories may be shared online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
