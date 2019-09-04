MANTON — Steven LaSalle Anderson, of Manton and formerly of Grand Rapids, passed away unexpectedly while out doing what he loved, fishing on Saturday, August 10, 2019. He was 69.

Steven was born in New Jersey on February 11, 1950 to Earl and Frances (LaSalle) Anderson. At a young age Steve was able to see the world as the family moved to Iran and eventually Rome where he attended school. Returning to the States he settled in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and he began a long and successful career in concrete. Steve was able to build a business for himself with the help of a partner and friend; his work eventually brought him to Michigan. Steve met the former Kathy (Fish) Copeland while floating the Manistee River and the two were wed a few short years later in Grand Rapids in 1989.

Steve worked hard and finally began to enjoy his retirement, he was an avid outdoorsman and loved to fish. He enjoyed returning to Florida every winter to a home in the Keys. Steve had a passion for his pups and cherished several dogs over the years and there was no doubt these furry friends were some of his best companions and fishing buddies.   

Steven is survived by his wife, Kathy Anderson of Manton, Michigan; stepdaughter, Cynthia (Steve) Waldron of Plainwell, Michigan; stepson, Craig (Shannon) Copeland of Kingsley, Michigan; four grandchildren, Jacqueline, Rachel, Hunter and Fisher; two brothers, Jeffery Anderson of New York and Terence "Terry" (Gayle) Anderson of Alexandria, Virginia; nephews, Scott and Douglas; as well as many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Earl  Anderson, and mother, Frances Anderson.

Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held next Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the family's cabin from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Cowell Family Cancer Center in Traverse City.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.

