Steven Lee Wiggins

Steven Wiggins, 63, of Merritt passed away on Friday September 9, 2022 at his home.
Steven was born on October 2, 1958 in Clare, Michigan to Frank and Judy (Satchell) Wiggins. Steven worked as a Laborer in the oil fields for many years before moving to transportation in recent years. Steven was married to Jody (Dowland) Wiggins on August 26, 2006 at their home in Merritt. He was an avid outdoorsman, focusing much of his efforts on hunting and fishing of any kind. He always had a great sense of humor, frequently playing jokes and tricks on his loving sisters. Even though his jokes were lighthearted, his love for his family was not. His family always came first in his life and he would give his shirt off of his back to anyone who needed it.
Surviving Steven are his loving wife of 16 years, Jody Wiggins; Daughter, Stacey Wiggins; Father, Frank Wiggins and his partner, Phyllis; Sisters, Cathie (Larry) Shank, Sandi King, Deanna (Brian) Cortright, and Sister in Law, Rosemary Storey; Granddaughters, Erin Lawrence, Haley Weidlich, and Olivia Latty; He also left behind his two furry companions, Minnie and Sadie. Steven is further survived by many other loving family members and friends. Steven was preceded in death by his mother, Judy Wiggins; and Brother, Frank Wiggins, Jr.
A celebration of life for Steve will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Butterfield Township Hall, in Merritt from 3:00pm - 6:00pm.
Memorial contributions in memory of Steven are asked to be directed to the family in honor of his life.
Christler Funeral Home - Houghton Lake Chapel is serving the family.
