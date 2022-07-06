Steven Louis McLeod of Cadillac passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at home. He was 74.

Steve was born in Cadillac August 26, 1947 to Howard (Bob) McLeod and Vera Marie Kibbe. He graduated from Manton High School in 1965 and obtained a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Ferris State University. He served in the United States Air Force from 1970 to 1974. On July 12, 1969, he married Bernadette Schut in Cadillac.

Steve was employed at Cadillac Malleable Iron, Manton Industries in Manton, and Avon in Cadillac. He loved hunting, fishing, golf and his dogs.

Steve is survived by his wife Bernadette, 4 children - Shannon Vatter, Michael (Katie) McLeod, Elizabeth McLeod and Tom (Robin) McLeod, 7 grandchildren, Alyssa, Peyton, Preston, Madison, Castle, Vienna and Jack, sister Julia Ann (Judy) (Herman) Markwart, brother-in-law Allen (Louise) Schut, and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place and per Steve's request, no services are planned. His final resting place will be Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

