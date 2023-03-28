Steven Michael Eastway

Steve Eastway, age 72, of Evart Michigan, peacefully passed away in his home surrounded by loved ones on March 20, 2023.
Steve was born October 10, 1950 to Jack and JoAnn Eastway. It is truly difficult to summarize the powerful impact Steve has had in his community and family with his faith in Christ and encouraging so many others through his testimony, character, and love. Shortly after graduating highschool in 1969 he endured a farming accident resulting in quadriplegia confining him to a wheelchair. This did not stop him from living the full life God had intended for him as he went on to pursue many adventures including drag racing in Arizona, singing with the Highlandairs, graduating college with a musical degree, fundraising for Joni & Friends ministry and so much more. Although what he loved most was raising his family with his wife Nora (Teusink). Married 42 years they were able to care for each other and raise two boys. He enjoyed singing at churches, wrenching on tractors with his sons for tractor pulling contests, recording others in his musical recording studio, attending church and listening to gospel messages, taking his family out on pontoon rides, playing chess, going for leisurely strolls with his wife, and playing with his grandchildren.
Steve is preceded in death by his father and mother Jack and Joann; and his brothers David and Shawn. He is survived by his wife Nora; his sons Michael (Stacy) and Xavier (Amy); his grandchildren Gideon, Gabriel, Kayleigh, Micah, and Jemma; his sister Lisa and his brother Mark.
Steve's Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday April 1, 2023 at Northland Community Church. Visitation at 10a, Memorial Service at 11a with a luncheon to follow.
There is a Steve Eastway Memorial Fund set up a to assist people who desire to become a nurse aide (CNA) at myagapeschool.com by going to the donate page.
