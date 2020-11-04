Steven Podbilski
Steven Podbilski, of Cadillac, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at his home. He was 67.

Steven was born on July 18, 1953 to Robert Jay and Jeanette (Meekhof) Podbilski in Cadillac, Michigan. Steven spent his career working as a butcher for many years until his time of retirement. In his spare time, he enjoyed being outdoors. He was an avid fisher, hunter and trapper.

Steven is survived by his sons, Steve Podbilski of Cadillac and Joshua J. Podbilski of Cadillac; grandchildren, Cody Jay Podbilski, Damien Riley Podbilski, Bre Podbilski and JT Podbilski; and many loving friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Podbilski Family, in care of his son, Steve.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com

The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.

