Steven S. Waddell age 58, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, peacefully at home with his family by his side.
Steve was born to Jerry and Janice (Payne) Waddell in Grand Rapids, Michigan on December 30, 1962.
Steve married Linette Boogard on July 25, 1986, in Rockford, Michigan. They have been married for 34 years.
He worked as a machinist for many years. Steve loved the outdoors, catfishing, camping, and hunting. Steve was a fan of Star Trek, Lord of the Rings, and good movies. He genuinely loved spending time with his family. Steve had a deep love for God.
Steve is survived by his loving wife, Linette Waddell; four children, Travis Waddell, Ethan (Felicia) Waddell, Rachel (Alexander) Smith, and Joshua Waddell; seven grandchildren, Brooklynn, Tristian, Hannah, Katherine, Samuel, McKenzie, and Hailey; siblings, Jamie Garber, Pattie Rosenberger, and Timothy (Mary) Waddell; his father, Jerry Waddell; and mother-in-law, Noreen Boogard.
He was preceded in passing by his mother, Janice (Payne) Waddell.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Wolfe-O'Neill Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Private family services will be held.
Internment will be held in the spring at Evergreen Cemetery, Kalkaska.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of Michigan.
Arrangements provided by Wolfe-O'Neill Funeral Home, our family serving yours.
