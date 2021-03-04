Steven S. Waddell age 58, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, peacefully at home with his family by his side.

Steve was born to Jerry and Janice (Payne) Waddell in Grand Rapids, Michigan on December 30, 1962.

Steve married Linette Boogard on July 25, 1986, in Rockford, Michigan. They have been married for 34 years.

He worked as a machinist for many years. Steve loved the outdoors, catfishing, camping, and hunting. Steve was a fan of Star Trek, Lord of the Rings, and good movies. He genuinely loved spending time with his family. Steve had a deep love for God.

Steve is survived by his loving wife, Linette Waddell; four children, Travis Waddell, Ethan (Felicia) Waddell, Rachel (Alexander) Smith, and Joshua Waddell; seven grandchildren, Brooklynn, Tristian, Hannah, Katherine, Samuel, McKenzie, and Hailey; siblings, Jamie Garber, Pattie Rosenberger, and Timothy (Mary) Waddell; his father, Jerry Waddell; and mother-in-law, Noreen Boogard.

He was preceded in passing by his mother, Janice (Payne) Waddell.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Wolfe-O'Neill Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Private family services will be held.

Internment will be held in the spring at Evergreen Cemetery, Kalkaska.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of Michigan.

Arrangements provided by Wolfe-O'Neill Funeral Home, our family serving yours.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.