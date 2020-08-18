MESICK — Steven Todd Hudson of Mesick passed away suddenly Sunday, August 16, 2020 at his home. He was 47. A full obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of the Cadillac News. Arrangements are by Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac.
