MESICK — Steven Todd Hudson of Mesick passed away suddenly Sunday, August 16, 2020 at his home. He was 47.
Steve was born on November 16, 1972 in Traverse City to Edward J. and Linda S. (Cox) Hudson. He had been a lifelong resident of the Cadillac area. On April 7, 2000 in Cadillac he married the former Nicole Lynn Malama and she preceded him in death on May 3, 2019.
Steve graduated from Cadillac High School in 1991 and soon after he started his career at AAR Corp. and has worked there since March of 1994. He was a member of UAW #1433 and had served as Vice President and Committee Man. Steve attended The Tabernacle in Buckley and enjoyed hunting, baseball, football, bonfires and spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter.
Survivors include his children, Taylor Lynn Hunter and Zackery Todd Hudson both of Mesick, his granddaughter, Brooklynn Christine Hunter; his parents, Edward and Linda Hudson of Cadillac; brothers, Edward “Matt‘ (Jennifer) Hudson, Scott Hudson (Tracy Hartman), and Mark (Sonya) Hudson, sister-in-law, Faustina Hudson all of Cadillac; in-laws, James Malama of Kaleva, Douglas (Christine) Malama of SanDiego, CA and Denise Malama (John Schoenmaker ) of Mesick; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Steven and a brother, Wesley Hudson.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at Sherman-Mesick Cemetery in Wexford County with Pastor John Vermilya officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
