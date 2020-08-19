MESICK — Steven Todd Hudson of Mesick passed away suddenly Sunday, August 16, 2020 at his home. He was 47.

Steve was born on November 16, 1972 in Traverse City to Edward J. and  Linda S. (Cox) Hudson. He had been a lifelong resident of the Cadillac area. On April 7, 2000 in Cadillac he married the former Nicole Lynn Malama and she preceded him in death on May 3, 2019.

Steve graduated from Cadillac High School in 1991 and soon after he started his career at AAR Corp. and has worked there since March of 1994. He was a member of UAW #1433 and had served as Vice President and Committee Man. Steve attended The Tabernacle in Buckley and enjoyed hunting, baseball, football, bonfires and spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter.

Survivors include his children, Taylor Lynn Hunter and Zackery Todd Hudson both of Mesick, his granddaughter, Brooklynn Christine Hunter; his parents, Edward and Linda Hudson of Cadillac; brothers, Edward “Matt‘ (Jennifer) Hudson, Scott Hudson (Tracy Hartman), and Mark (Sonya) Hudson, sister-in-law, Faustina Hudson all of Cadillac; in-laws, James Malama of Kaleva, Douglas (Christine) Malama of SanDiego, CA and Denise Malama (John Schoenmaker ) of Mesick; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Steven and a brother, Wesley Hudson.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at Sherman-Mesick Cemetery in Wexford County with Pastor John Vermilya officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.