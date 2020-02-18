REED CITY — Steven Wayne Knapp of Reed City passed away at his home on Thursday, February 13, 2020. He was born in Reed City on September 7, 1955 to Sylvester Knapp and Betty (Fewless) Ruthruff.
He was raised in LeRoy and was a 1973 graduate of Pine River High School. In 1974, he settled in Ashton together with his wife Sharon where they lived and raised their two children. Steve was a building contractor for over 30 years and also worked in maintenance at Nartron of Reed City. He was also employed with Lowe’s in Big Rapids for a time as the Manager of Installed Sales. He was skilled at designing and building things that people needed. He was oftentimes the first person called in the community when something broken needed fixing or if someone had need of something built in their home. He was always there to lend a hand and find the best solution to many challenging problems. He enjoyed golfing and fishing with his daughter Stephanie and spending time with family and friends. He will be greatly missed by many.
Steven is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sharon (Downs) Knapp of Ashton; his daughter Stephanie Knapp of Reed City; his granddaughters Jordyn and Nelayna Knapp; his parents Sylvester Knapp and Betty Ruthruff; siblings Don (Deb) Knapp of Reed City, Kim (Chris) Johnson of Tustin, Kevin “Jim‘ Knapp of Cadillac, and Sue Holmes of LeRoy; brother-in-law Randy (Eileen) Downs of Buford, GA; sister-in-laws Julie (Jeff) Holt of Laconia, NH; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his baby sister Linda Knapp, his son Jason Knapp of Tustin, his niece Summer Johnson of Tustin, his stepmother Luella (Reed) Knapp and stepfather Richard Ruthruff.
Funeral services will be held at noon, Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City. Visitation with the family will begin at 10 a.m. A luncheon will take place at the Lincoln Township Hall in Ashton following funeral services.
