MARION — SueAnn Etta Andres, of Winterfield Township and formerly of Montrose, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at home with family by her side.

SueAnn was born August 22 1941, in Saginaw, Michigan to Henry and Elizabeth Stansfield. On January 16, 1960 she entered into marriage with Gary Andres in Montrose. The couple spent 54 years together until his time of passing on October 14, 2014. SueAnn enjoyed playing bingo or visiting the casino. In her spare time she liked participating in the activities with the Lion’s Club in Harrison.

SueAnn is survived by her children, Karrie Andres of Flint, Kim (Michael) Hascall of Birch Run, and Teri Clark of Harrison; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as many other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gary; her parents; and a son-in-law, John Clark.

Cremation has taken place and a private memorial will be held at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

