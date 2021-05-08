Suprena Renae Ruiz, age 51, of Glendale, Arizona, passed away unexpectedly on April 26, 2021 at Banner Thunderbird hospital in Glendale. She was born on July 12, 1969 in Grayling, Michigan to Diane Kay (Sherwood) Lehr and Claude Nathan Myers.
Our mom was the most beautiful, kind-hearted, free-spirited soul that this world has ever known, with her quirky personality and her amazing strength she was able to raise 6 children without completely losing her mind. We all had our own issues, but with the little our mom had to offer us in life she did her absolute best to make sure all of us were happy and loved unconditionally. She was a great friend, sister, daughter, wife and grandma, but most importantly she was our (MOM).
She enjoyed riding motorcycles, camping, laying by the pool, shopping, writing, hanging with friends and spending time with her children and grandchildren whenever possible.
She is survived by her husband Frank Ruiz of Peoria, AZ, as well as by her parents Diane (Fred) Lehr of Cadillac, MI, and Claude Nathan Myers of Falmouth, MI. She leaves behind five Daughters: Amanda Burley of Parker, AZ, Amber (Ryan) Worden of Grand Rapids, MI, Chelsey (Troy) Cobb of Phoenix, AZ, Faith (Bryson) Gunter of Clarkston, WI, Rebekah Kaman of Lewiston, ID and a son Dakoda Kaman of Byron Center, MI. Her grandchildren: Jace and Owen Worden, Julian Hendrix and Mekhi, Amadi and Safiyya Cobb, Lawson and Benson Gunter, Isaac Duran, Axlyn Walker, and Sophia and Kinsley Kaman also survive her. In Addition she leaves behind siblings: Claude Nathan Myers III of Falmouth, MI, Scott (Lisa) Myers of Waters, MI, James (Leslie) Myers of Lake City, MI, Angela (James) Kamphouse of McBain, MI, Loralee Swick of Wakefield, MI, and Claudia Myers of Houghton Lake, MI.; step siblings Tammy Simons and Deanna (Cuirt) Dewey of Marion, MI and Brian Lehr of Tustin, MI; as well as several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Allen and Elizabeth Sherwood; paternal grandparents Claude and Nina Myers; and her uncle Thomas Sherwood.
Our mom will always remain alive in our hearts. Till we meet again one day when we are called on to take our own journey to forever happiness, we know you will be there waiting for us with open arms. Mom we miss you and love you so much you will always be our MOM.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on July 10, 2021 at The Merritt Auction House: 7467 East Houghton Lake Road, Merritt, MI 49667. Her ashes will be buried at Butterfield Township Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.