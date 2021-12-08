Susan Guthrie, 79, passed away Sunday, December 5th in Traverse City, MI from heart failure following a medical procedure. Sue was born to Irma and Clyde Shoup, November 10, 1942 in Bedford Township, MI. She was known as a delightful and thoughtful person who made family and friends a priority. She was always ready for any game, which she often won. She thought of everyone before herself, liked to laugh and loved a good joke.

Sue is survived by her three children, Barbara (Mike) King, Jeff (Kathy) Martens and Todd (Bridgett) Guthrie; her sister Kayleen (Chris) Heline and brother Homer (Linda) Shoup. Sue was preceded in death by her husband Michael Guthrie and brothers Clyde Shoup and Robert Shoup and step-son Michael Guthrie, Jr. She leaves behind eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

The family is being served by The Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, MI. There will be a memorial service for Sue at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society in the name of Sue and Mike Guthrie. Thoughts and prayers may be expressed at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

