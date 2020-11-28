Susan Ann Spakowski, longtime resident of the Rose Lake area passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 21, 2020, with family by her side. She was 81.
Susan was born on September 16, 1939, in Montreal, Canada to Robert and Cherry (Dussault) Peagram. On September 14, 1963, Susan entered into marriage with John Spakowski in Mt. Clemens, MI; celebrating over 57 years together. Susan made her living working in retail as a manager of Hancock Fabrics, after working with Hudson's and Viking Contracting in Detroit. Susan was an avid bird watcher, who enjoyed camping as often as she could and loved to cook for her family and friends. She often would pass time sewing, reading, or was found outdoors in her gardens giving special attention to her roses. Susan was an active member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac, she will be remembered for hosting family and friends and for her baklava beurek, and pork pies.
Susan is survived by her loving family, her husband, John Spakowski of Rose Lake; her son, Jeffery (Kari) Spakowski of Huntington Woods; her two daughters, Colleen Spakowski of Tempe, AZ, and Jennifer Neely of Rose Lake; five grandchildren; Zachary, Keenan, Maegan, Isaiah, and Kai; one sister, Mary (Dave) Hunt; one brother, Michael (Debra) Peagam; as well as many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother.
Per her wishes cremation has taken place and a Memorial Mass will be held, at a future date, at St. Ann Catholic Church.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Capuchin Monastery in Detroit, www.thecapuchins.org/donate.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
