Susan Beth Brinks, born January 7, 1954 passed away much too soon on October 7, 2021, following a short but valiant fight against cancer.
Sue was born to the late Clarence and Maxine Janik (Wolbrink) into a large family, as the fourth of five siblings. She attended Saint Ann's Catholic School, where she was a Girl Scout and cheerleader. Later attending Cadillac Junior and Senior High, she was a member of many clubs and an avid volleyball player, graduating with the class of 1972. Sue went on to attend Central Michigan University to study special education.
In 1974, Sue met her forever person, Steve Brinks, and they wed October 18, 1975. They spent an incredible 46 years, with being together as their favorite place to be. Moving from Cadillac to Grayling in 1983 they opened Upper Lakes Tire, which they owned and operated until their retirement in January of 2020 after receiving Grayling Chamber's Business of the Year. Over the years of tire business ownership, Sue and Steve traveled to many beautiful destinations. As they aged, their children, Lindsey and Eric grew older and had children of their own, their free time changed to trips to the U.P., frequenting the casino, and venturing around the state to soccer games for all four of their grandchildren.
Sue's favorite things in life were being a wife, a mom, and a grandma. A perfect day for her was us all being together, sharing laughs and drinking beer. Sue also had an exceptional green thumb and nurtured several orchid plants to bloom time and time again, a feat many couldn't accomplish even once.
Although taken from us much too soon, we have peace knowing we were loved, she was loved and nothing was left unsaid.
Surviving family: her beloved husband Steve; daughter Lindsey (Matthew) Jordan; son Eric (Erin) Brinks; grandchildren: Jackson and Amelia Jordan, Owen and Aden Brinks; brothers: Les Janik, Dan (Cathy) Janik, Paul (Julie) Janik; sister Mary Janik; mother-in-law Betty Brinks; brothers-in-law Tom (Julie) Brinks, Mike (Dee) Brinks; sister-in-law Vicki (Bill) Ogelsby; and several nieces
and nephews.
Preceding Sue in death: parents Clarence and Maxine Janik, father-in-law Robert Brinks, nephew Thomas Janik, and sister-in-law Rose Janik.
A memorial celebration will be announced in the coming days.
Memorial contributions can be made in Sue's name to, Crawford County Animal Shelter, a favorite charity she supported for many years.
Condolences may be sent to www.sorensonlockwood.com
Arrangements by Sorenson-Lockwood Funeral Home
