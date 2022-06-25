Susan Brown
Memoriams

Susan Ann Brown, 57 of Gaylord, MI passed away May 29th, 2022.

Sue was a loving Mother to her daughter Sara (Jesse) Houchin, her dog Duke, and she dearly loved her grandson Marshall Houchin. Sue was also survived by her Father Roger (Kay) Steed and extended family, her brother Tim (Mary) Southwick, and very loved nephew Kegan Southwick. There are extended Steed and Williams family in Buckley, Mesick, and Traverse City. Sue also has friends that have become family in a number of areas where she has called home.

There will be two services for family and friends to celebrate this life lived. Gaylord - First Presbyterian Church 513 Charles Brink Rd, Gaylord MI 49735 July 23rd, 11 a.m. Service and luncheon to follow. Buckley - Steed Farm 9299 Steed Rd, Buckley, MI 49620 at 2 p.m.

