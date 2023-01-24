Susan Kay DeHaan, age 69 of Marion, passed away at her home after a 10-year battle with cancer. Susan was born October 27, 1953 in Traverse City to Albert and Peggy (Olds) Bauer. She went to Hanna St. Mary's School and graduated from Kingsley High School. She had been employed at several factories until she started Highland Hills Adult Foster Care in her home and operated until her illness required her to care for herself.
Susan was very energetic in her spare time, she loved to craft, go rock picking and polishing. She also was fond of hunting, fishing, wine making, shopping second hand stores and was a very good cook.
Susan is survived by her husband; Dean DeHaan of Marion, son; Christopher Bush of Wyoming, MI, sisters; Linda (George) Stachnik of Cedar, Kathleen Murphy of Chesaning, Alice Whitely of Mt. Morris, Maggie (Allen) Deater of Kingsley, Barbara (Dick) Anderson of Cadillac, brother; Joseph (Shelly) Bauer of Grawn, father in-law; Peter DeHaan of Marion, in-laws; Ronald (Connie) DeHaan, Alan (Betsey) DeHaan of Muskegon, and Clint (Jenny) Rhodes of Colman, WI.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters; Patricia Tanner and Alberta Bauer, brother's in-law; Fred Murphy and Robert Knapp, sister in-law; Glenda Knapp, and nephews; Shaun Whitley. Scott Deater, and James Knapp.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at 12 Noon on Friday, January 27 at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain with Rev. Tim Ford officiating. Visitation will take place from 11 am until the time of service. A luncheon will immediately follow the service at the City of McBain Community Room located at 9478 S. Morey Rd McBain, MI. Burial will take place in the Highland Hillside Cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to Hospice of Michigan. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, thoughts and prayers can be expressed at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.