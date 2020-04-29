MESICK — Susan Kay Schuster, age 72, of Mesick, Michigan passed away peacefully Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City with her loving husband beside her.
Born in Toledo, Ohio, August 15, 1947 to Leo and Alice (Power) Hepner, Sue was raised in Ypsilanti Michigan. Sue married Dallas Schuster Sr. on May 10, 1980.
Susan was the life of any party and loved everyone that was there. Once she stepped foot into your life you never forgot her. An active member of the community, Susan was a volunteer for the Patriots Choir and the Special Olympics for many years. A career waitress in her younger years, Susan loved people. She also loved to bowl and play cards with friends and family.
She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Dallas Schuster Sr.; also her five sons, Michael Hepner of Mesick, Jason Bohannon (Hepner) of Cadillac, Danny Schuster of Cadillac, Ronald Schuster of Rodney, and Dallas Schuster Jr. of Cadillac. She is also lovingly remembered by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Due to the current situation, our main priority is everyone's health, so we are hoping to plan a party to celebrate the life of Sue this summer because we all know she would want a party!
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.