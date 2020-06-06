CADILLAC — Susan Larrine Kaufmann of Cadillac passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at her home. She was 55.
Susan was born on December 22, 1964 in Traverse City, Michigan to Leonard S. and Janet H. (Leavitt) Arnold. Susan had lived all her life in northern Michigan and graduated from Traverse City High School in 1982. She had worked various jobs through the years and most recently was been employed at the Buckley General Store and Shell Station in Traverse City. Susan loved having the grandkids over, arts, crafts, woodworking, and talking to friends.
Survivors include her daughters, Amanda (Jeff) Corwin, and Carla (Jerome) Kimbrew; step-sons, John Kaufmann, Andrew Kaufmann, Will (Terra) Kaufmann and Matt Kaufmann; 18 grandchildren; her mother, Janet (Dale) Burke; her brother, Richard Arnold; and her sister, Dawn (Doug) Dixon. She was preceded in death by her father, Leonard Arnold and a daughter, Nichole Arnold.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Evergreen Cemetery in Kingsley, Michigan with Pastor John Sherman officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wexford County Council on Aging.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wexford County Council on Aging.
