Susan Leyland, 69, passed away October 28, 2020 at her home. Susan was born on September 7, 1951 in East Tawas, MI to her parents Floyd and Evelyn Peters. Susan married the love of her life, Robert Leyland, in March of 1973.
Susan is survived by her husband, Robert Leyland; son, Richard Leyland; daughter, Barb Leyland; sister, Diane (Frank) Brewer; grandchildren, Kimberly, Alexes, Sabrina, and Ava.
Cremation has taken place. Jowett Family Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for the family.
