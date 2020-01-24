TUSTIN — Susan R. McCauley of Tustin and the Marion area, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at home with family by her side. She was 73.
Susan was born on January 2, 1947 in Clare, Michigan to Earl William and Florence May (Reed) Hatt. She entered into marriage with Robert Stanley McCauley Sr. on February 20, 1965.
The couple started their life together raising a family in the Marion area. While Robert began his career working for W & O Construction (MidState) across the southern United States, she was diligently tending to her family and home. After an empty nest, the couple relocated to Crossville, Tennessee to retire. In her spare time she liked listening to oldies music and watching movies.
Susan was a member of the Marion Eagles, where she enjoyed going to play Bingo with her friends. Her and Robert loved spending time together outside going fishing with each other. She cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grand-children.
Susan is survived by her loving children, Kristy (Hudgens) McCann, Tina Burch, Tammy Hatt, Brenda Shaw, James (Debra) McCauley, Tonja (Germain)Spring, Robert (Diana) McCauley and Allen (Kelly) McCauley; grandchildren, David, Michael, Charles, Calina, Rene, Melissa, Joshiwa, Tanner, Trevor, Lisa, Billy, John, Steven, Justin, David, Nikki, Robert, Catherine, Brandy, John and Lynn; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Clarence (Linda) Hatt; sister, Donna Mulsoff; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Robert; her parents, Earl and Florence; and a brother, Eldon Hatt.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home with visitation held one hour prior. Officiating will be Chaplain Floyd Ankey. Interment will take place at the Lux Family Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Munson Cadillac Hospice.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com.
