TUSTIN — Susan R. McCauley, of Tustin and the Marion area, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at home with family by her side. She was 73.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2 p.m.at Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home with visitation held one hour prior. Officiating will be Chaplain Floyd Ankey. Interment will take place at the Lux Family Cemetery.
The family is being served by Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
