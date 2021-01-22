Suzanne Louise Anderson-Emmons, 74 of Cadillac passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at Autumnwood of McBain.
Sue was born December 10, 1946 in Cadillac to Oscar Leonard and Dolores Eileen (Batt) Anderson.
Sue worked at Oakland County Courthouse for several years before co-owning and operating a small manufacturing shop in the Bay City Area. Sue also worked at Great Lakes Family care in Cadillac for ten years, retiring in 2010. She enjoyed attending garage sales, auctions and antique hunting.
She is survived by her sons, Larry (Rana) Emmons of Bloomfield Hills and Grady (Samantha) Emmons of Freeland; grandchildren: Jacqueline, Peter, Nathan, Isaac and Lincoln; her mother, Dolores (Anderson)Baker of Cadillac, sisters: Karol (Ronald) Boger of Cadillac and Kandice (Daniel) Hogan of Arcadia, Florida.
Sue was preceded in death by her father, Oscar and a sister, Kathy.
Graveside services will be held at Boon Westside Cemetery in Wexford County in the spring.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
