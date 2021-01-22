Suzanne Louise Anderson-Emmons, 74 of Cadillac passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at Autumnwood of McBain.

Sue was born December 10, 1946 in Cadillac to Oscar Leonard and Dolores Eileen (Batt) Anderson.

Sue worked at Oakland County Courthouse for several years before co-owning and operating a small manufacturing shop in the Bay City Area. Sue also worked at Great Lakes Family care in Cadillac for ten years, retiring in 2010. She enjoyed attending garage sales, auctions and antique hunting.

She is survived by her sons, Larry (Rana) Emmons of Bloomfield Hills and Grady (Samantha) Emmons of Freeland; grandchildren: Jacqueline, Peter, Nathan, Isaac and Lincoln; her mother, Dolores (Anderson)Baker of Cadillac, sisters: Karol (Ronald) Boger of Cadillac and Kandice (Daniel) Hogan of Arcadia, Florida.

Sue was preceded in death by her father, Oscar and a sister, Kathy.

Graveside services will be held at Boon Westside Cemetery in Wexford County in the spring.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.