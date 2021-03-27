Suzanne Marie Nolf of Cadillac passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 at her home. She was 76.
Suzy was born June 23, 1944 in Cadillac to Glen Vernerd and Virginia Marie (McIntyre) Nolf.
She graduated from Mesick High School in 1962. Suzy was a life- long musician. She was in the Right Combinations for many years and was still active at church singing and playing her bass guitar. Suzy was also an accomplished artist, painting locally as well as murals at Walt Disney World. She loved nature and was known for her strength and independent personality. Suzy loved her church and was a devoted member of Revival Center in Cadillac. She blessed many with her music and was known for her Christmas Eve rendition of Go Tell it on the Mountain and yodeling.
She is survived by her children: Suzette Boice (Thomas Mannor) of Harrietta, Rodney (Kim) Smith of Orlando, Florida and Eric (Tommi) Smith of Cadillac; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings: Glen (Nancy) Nolf and Lorraine (Jerry) Ellsworth of Cadillac and many nieces and nephews.
Suzy was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Barbara Johnson, Denny Nolf and Doyle Nolf; niece, Angela Nolf and nephew Christopher Sandren.
Cremation has taken place and a private service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Revival Center of Cadillac. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
