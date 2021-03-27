Suzanne Marie Nolf of Cadillac passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 at her home. She was 76.

Suzy was born June 23, 1944 in Cadillac to Glen Vernerd and Virginia Marie (McIntyre) Nolf.

She graduated from Mesick High School in 1962. Suzy was a life- long musician. She was in the Right Combinations for many years and was still active at church singing and playing her bass guitar. Suzy was also an accomplished artist, painting locally as well as murals at Walt Disney World. She loved nature and was known for her strength and independent personality. Suzy loved her church and was a devoted member of Revival Center in Cadillac. She blessed many with her music and was known for her Christmas Eve rendition of Go Tell it on the Mountain and yodeling.

She is survived by her children: Suzette Boice (Thomas Mannor) of Harrietta, Rodney (Kim) Smith of Orlando, Florida and Eric (Tommi) Smith of Cadillac; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings: Glen (Nancy) Nolf and Lorraine (Jerry) Ellsworth of Cadillac and many nieces and nephews.

Suzy was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Barbara Johnson, Denny Nolf and Doyle Nolf; niece, Angela Nolf and nephew Christopher Sandren.

Cremation has taken place and a private service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Revival Center of Cadillac. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.