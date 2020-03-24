ASHTON — Sylvester “Ves” William Knapp of Ashton passed away suddenly at the Spectrum Health-Reed City Hospital RNC unit on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was 91.
He was born August 9, 1928 in Ashton to Eathel and Elsie (Manzer) Knapp, and attended Reed City area schools. He served his country honorably in the United States Army as a truck driver in Germany from 1950-52. In 1973 he was married to Luella (Reed-Hughes) and was married for 41 years until her passing in 2015. Upon his return from military service, he was employed at the Fisher Body plant in Lansing before coming home to Ashton where he owned and operated S.W. Knapp trucking and excavating company.
Ves loved to travel the country backroads and enjoyed the scenery and the old barns. He had a passion for local history and collected many historical photos and memorabilia throughout his life, many items he personally donated to the local Old Rugged Cross Museum. Ves enjoyed scrapping metal and was a volunteer at the R&R Metal Recycling Co. He loved his family and friends and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his children, Don Knapp, Kevin (Jim) Knapp Sr., Christine (Kim) Johnson, Susan Holmes; daughter-in-law Sharon Knapp; step-son Robert (Grace) Hughes; and former son-in-law Chester Holmes; grandchildren, Stephanie Knapp, Christina (John) Koops, Justin Johnson, Kevin Knapp Jr., Katlynn Knapp, and Mariah Holmes; several step-grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings Lucille Mallory and William (Gaynelle) Knapp; first wife and friend Betty (Fewless) Ruthruff; numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces; and his beloved dog Teddy and cat Bootsy. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Luella; infant daughter, Linda Knapp; son, Steven Knapp; grandchildren, Summer Johnson and Jason Knapp; and step-son, Herbert Luce Sr.
Funeral services will be private with burial at the Maple Hill Cemetery in LeRoy later in the spring.
