Tabitha Lynn Hubble, gained her wings on Monday, May 30, 2022 in Mecosta County, Michigan, as a result of an automobile accident. Tabitha was 34. She was born on April 9, 1988 in Garden City, to Dennis and Michelle (Hanson) Cagle.
Tabitha grew up in Westland and at the age of 12 moved to Evart, where she attended school. She worked in several factories along with being a full time mom. She was very independent, didn't hesitate to share her joy of music to those around her and a great friend, who was loved.
Tabitha will be missed like the dolphins in the ocean. Tabitha's memory will be treasured by: Joshua Hubble and their children, Jordyn, Brianna, Joshua Jr., and Aliyah Hubble of Evart; mother, Michelle Lowe of Harrison; father, Dennis (Linda) Cagle of Allen Park; sisters, Jacklyn (John) Browne and Christina Cagle both of Harrison; sister at heart, Kendra Swales of Evart; brothers; Jordan Newsome of Evart, Kevin Cagle of Westland, James (Stephanie) Cagle of Harrison and David Lowe of Harrison; half-brother, Russell Cagle of Flint; cousins, who were raised like brothers and sisters; Gregory and Stephanie Clever both of Romulus and Makayla Rinehart of Lansing; treasured aunt, Janine Clever of Lake; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Tabitha is now reunited with: her grandparents, best friend, Michael Addison and all of her other loved ones.
Visitation will take place from 2pm to 4pm on Friday, June 3rd at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart, Michigan. Memorial donations to Corey Funeral Home, to help cover funeral expenses, would be appreciated. Share a memory online at www.coreyfuneralhome.com
