Tabitha Renee Parker of Cadillac passed away Friday, December 3, 2021 at Advent Health Celebration in Celebration, Florida. She was 24. Tabitha was born on October 21, 1997 in Grand Rapids to Jamie Lee & April Lyn (Harris) Parker.
Tabitha attended and graduated from Cadillac High School. Tabitha enjoyed video games, Pokémon and diamond paintings. She was an avid Uno player with her grandmother and enjoyed playing bingo. She also liked to go hunting with her family.
Survivors include her parents, Jamie and April Parker of Cadillac; her brother, Troy Parker; her sister, Brianna Parker (Nathan Acheson) and a niece or nephew to be born soon; grandparents: Richard and Virginia Parker of Manton, Juanita Moomey of Cadillac, Andrew (Deb) Harris of Zeeland; great-grandmother, Rita Langworthy of Tennessee and her boyfriend, Calvin Sipe of Cadillac.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents and great-grandparents: Ben and Madeline Cowgill, Norris and Rosetta Parker, Lyla May Harris, Myrtle Nelson and Helen Duncan.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 Noon, Monday, December 13, 2021 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Cadillac with Reverend Mark Latham officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Manton.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Joyful Hearts Daycare. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
