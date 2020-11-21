Tamara Suanne Lundborg
Memoriams

Tamara Suanne Lundborg of Reed City passed away peacefully at Autumnwood of McBain on Monday, November 16, 2020. She was 67.

She was born February 27, 1953 in Frankfort to George and Kay (Gaines) Pilz and was a 1971 graduate of Manistee High School. She attended West Shore Community College where she studied Accounting. On May 10, 1975 she was married in Manistee to Mr. Edward Lundborg who survives her. Tamara was employed over the years with several Accounting firms in the area where she worked as an Accountant Assistant. She was a longtime member of both the Evart Lions Club and the Michigan Trapper and Predator Callers Association.

She is survived by her husband Edward Lundborg; siblings: Steven (Jo Ellen) Zeller, Michael (Karen) Zeller, Sherry (Ray) Banicki, Lorrie (Wally) Gauthier, Michelle (Bruce) Johnson, and Darrell Corrie; and her sister-in-law Linda Lundborg. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Kay Pilz; her sister Connye Amtower; and her sister-in-law Ann Marie Corrie.

Memorial services will take place at some time in the future. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Evart Lions Club.

Cadillac News

Tags

