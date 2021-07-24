Tammy Sue Hubbard of Leroy passed away Thursday evening, July 22, 2021 at home with family by her side. She was 56.
Tammy was born on October 18, 1964 in Flint to John Robert & Betty Lou (Rosa) Adams and they preceded her in death.
Tammy attended school in the Flint area and later moved to the Harrison area for a while and then to Reed City and Leroy.
She was an active and valued member of the Elementary Tustin Leroy Committee, had served as the treasurer of the Friends of the Middle School and was an instrumental part of popcorn Fridays. Tammy was employed at Henry's General Store in Leroy for many years. She loved working there, especially with her co-workers and many of the customers had become good friends throughout the years. After the store closed she went to work for Pine River High School in the cafeteria and worked there for six years. Tammy enjoyed spending time with her family, camping, fishing, but most all she enjoyed watching her children play sports.
On June 8, 2000 in Reed City she married David C. Hubbard and he survives her along with children: Ann Marie Irene Renshaw, Christopher James Shell, Fawn Marie Hubbard, Joshawa James Williams, and Naythen Ray Williams; grandchildren: Zackary Nichols and Nicki Sue Lynn Nichols; siblings: Shirley Knight, Patricia Evanish, Paulette (Terry) Shilling, Chester (Beth) Adams, Anthony (Jaye) Adams, and Kay (Darrin) Luff.
In addition to her parents Tammy was preceded in death by a sister, Susie Williams and a brother, John Adams.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Jim Gulish officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Uplift Pine River Area Kids. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.