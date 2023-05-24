Walter Terence Roush
Memoriams

Tamra L. Lucas of Mount Pleasant passed away, Sunday, May 21, 2023 at McLaren Bay Region Hospital in Bay City. She was 59.

Tami was born September 20, 1963 in Saginaw, Michigan to Michael David and Bonnie Jean (Smith) Benson and they preceded her in death.

Family and friends have fond memories of Tami going on canoe and camping trips and mushroom hunting.

She is survived by her significant other, James "Jimmy" Dillon; sister, Shelly (Daniel) Keller; niece and nephew, Tabitha Keller and Michael Kietzman; great- nieces and nephew, Abby Makula, Jacob Keller and Audri Torry.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Darren Benson.

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"