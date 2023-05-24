Tamra L. Lucas of Mount Pleasant passed away, Sunday, May 21, 2023 at McLaren Bay Region Hospital in Bay City. She was 59.
Tami was born September 20, 1963 in Saginaw, Michigan to Michael David and Bonnie Jean (Smith) Benson and they preceded her in death.
Family and friends have fond memories of Tami going on canoe and camping trips and mushroom hunting.
She is survived by her significant other, James "Jimmy" Dillon; sister, Shelly (Daniel) Keller; niece and nephew, Tabitha Keller and Michael Kietzman; great- nieces and nephew, Abby Makula, Jacob Keller and Audri Torry.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Darren Benson.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.