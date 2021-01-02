Tara Kathleen Carlson, of Cadillac, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at her home. She was 44.
Tara was born on August 21, 1976 in Cadillac, Michigan to Paul and Terri Sayers. On October 11, 2012 she entered into marriage with Spencer Carlson at the family home. Tara spent her career working as a writer, editor, and manager. In her spare time, she enjoyed family activities, reading, and writing. Tara cherished the time spent with her family, especially with her five loving sons.
Tara is survived by her husband, Spencer Carlson of Cadillac; five sons, Jayson, Dustin, Braeden, Taylor and Connor; her mother, Terri (John) Lasby of St. Clair Shores; sister, Megan; Linda Carlson of Cadillac; Craig Carlson; and many other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 2, 2020 at 12 noon with funeral services beginning at 1 p.m. at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home in Cadillac. Her sister-in-law, Hallie Hagland, will preside.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Carlson Family, in care of Spencer Carlson.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.HoldshipFuneralHomes.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
